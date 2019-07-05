Home States Tamil Nadu

Six years on, murder mystery out in the open

The mother then lodged a complaint with Nagapattinam police and the Cuddalore Superintendent of Police.

Published: 05th July 2019

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Remains of a Singarathope resident, who has been missing since 2013, was dug up from his backyard on Thursday.

The victim’s wife and his younger brother, who were reportedly in a relationship, were arrested in connection with the murder. According to police, Murugadasan, a fisherman from Keelaiyur village in Nagapattinam married Sumitha of C Pudukuppam 10 years ago. Murugadasan left for Dubai in search of job and in 2013, he went missing when he came home for a wedding. The mother then lodged a complaint with Nagapattinam police and the Cuddalore Superintendent of Police.

