Snippets from Tamil Nadu Assembly time

By Express News Service

Rs 75K crore invested in power generation projects:

Chennai: Minister P Thangamani informed the Assembly on Thursday that the State government had invested Rs 75,000 crore in power generation projects, by which TN will get 6,500 MW in the coming years. On Thursday, he said “During the DMK rule, the State government invested only Rs 9,000 crore in power generation projects. But, the AIADMK government has invested Rs 75,000 crore. “Ongoing North Chennai thermal power station work will be completed in December,” he said.

Smart cards for power consumers soon:

Chennai: Energy Minister P Thangamani informed the Assembly on Thursday that smart cards would be distributed to electricity consumers at the earliest and digital substations installed in the State to carry out unexpected repair works quickly. Earlier, during discussion on demand for grants, Congress MLA JG Prince said digital electricity metres were not working properly and urged the government to rectify them. Mahesh Poyyamozhi of the DMK also spoke about the faulty digital metres.

TASMAC staff to get Rs 2,000-wage hike:

Chennai: The monthly salary of employees of State-run liquor supplier TASMAC will be hiked by Rs 2,000, P Thangamani, Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise, announced in the assembly on Thursday. He said the salary hike will be effected from the month of April this year and added that a total of 7074 supervisors, 15,435 salesmen and 3547 helpers, would be benefitted.

Law Minister hopeful of apex court verdicts in Tamil:

Chennai: Leader of Opposition MK Stalin urged the Chief Minister to move a resolution requesting SC to include Tamil as one of the languages to publish its judgments. In response, Minister CVe Shanmugam exuded confidence that the SC would make available its verdicts in Tamil too. “Adopting a resolution will be tantamount to exerting pressure on the SC. Since the SC did not rule out the possibility of including Tamil too in the list of languages, there are possibilities that Tamil would be included in due course,” Shanmugam said.

No more jobs for north Indians in TANGEDCO: Thangamani:

Chennai: Minister P Thangamani informed the Assembly on Thursday that the government would take steps to prevent North Indians from getting jobs in TANGEDCO. During a debate, Mahesh Poyyamozhi of DMK urged government to offer jobs to TANGEDO contract employees during the recruitment for gangman. He wanted the government to prevent north Indians from getting jobs in TANGEDCO. The minister replied that priority would be given to the contract employees in gangman recruitment.