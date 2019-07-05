Soon, eligibility tests for unqualified guest lecturers

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Arts and science college guest lecturers who do not meet the UGC guidelines for appointment, may have to soon clear the National Eligibility Test (NET) or State Eligibility Test (SET) or State Level Eligibility Test (SLET), to keep their jobs.

The Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department has recently ordered a survey to find out the proportion of assistant professors and guest lecturers who do not meet the University Grants Commission (UGC) appointment guidelines in arts and science colleges.

Even as the UGC, in 2018, has made it mandatory for all entry-level higher education teachers to clear NET, SET or SLET, barring candidates who have a P.h.D, colleges continue to appoint unqualified guest lecturers and assistant professors.

Speaking to TNIE, Mangat Sharma, the principal secretary of the Higher Education Department, said that the survey will show the quantum of problem so that appropriate action can be taken.

“We have not only asked for the number of unqualified guest lecturers, we have also asked colleges to find out how many of them are currently pursuing Ph.D programmes,” he said, adding that once the data is collated, the Department will announce a deadline before which the candidates will have to clear the eligibility tests. “If there are many who are yet to clear the tests, then we may even conduct three or four tests in a year,” he said.

“Sometimes vacancies are formed in the middle of the academic year and it is easier to appoint a guest lecturer in that place than make a regular appointment. Students will not be able to complete their semester syllabus on time if we wait to appoint a new faculty,” said the principal of a private arts and science college in South Chennai. The principal added that private colleges need at least two or three years to make sure that all faculty members fall within the appointment guidelines.

Owing to the hurry, colleges hire guest lecturers who do not meet the UGC guidelines, charged Venkatesan Thangaraj, from the Tamil Nadu All Government College UGC Qualified Guest Lecturers Association. These teachers, as they do not meet the eligibility qualifications, are exploited and given a very poor pay, he said.”Qualified guest lecturers get paid only `15,000 a month. The ones who do not meet the eligibility get paid even lesser,” he rued.

Speaking to TNIE, P Duraisamy, the Vice Chancellor of University of Madras, said, “We have already sent a report to the Higher Education Department on the proportion of qualified teachers. Seventy per cent of guest lecturers, at our university and affiliated colleges, meet the UGC requirements. We have also collected information on the other 30 per cent,” he said, adding that many of them were appointed much before the revision of guidelines.