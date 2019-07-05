Home States Tamil Nadu

Statutory contempt notice against Home Secy, ex-DGP

Contending that it was tantamount to wilful disobedience, the petitioners preferred present contempt petition.

Published: 05th July 2019 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has issued statutory notice to Home Secretary (Police-III) Niranjan Mardi and the then DGP, T K Rajendran, on a contempt petition seeking to punish them for not complying its earlier orders. When the matter came up on Thursday, the Additional Advocate General told Justice T Raja that he had filed an appeal and therefore, the matter can be adjourned.

“There is no justification for making such a prayer to defer compliance of the order passed by this court in 2017. Since such a prayer can never be entertained, this court is constrained to issue statutory notice,” the judge said and ordered issuance of statutory notice to the contemnors, returnable by June 17. Originally, seeking continuity of service and pay protection, the petitioners filed a petition. According to R Rajakumar of Nagapattinam and 167 others, all of them joined as Grade-II constables in 2011 in Category- 3, Tamil Nadu Special Police and received two yearly increments in 2012 and 2013. They had been given earned leave, gratuity and other benefits from 2011.

The relevant GO said that if such Grade-II constables work for 10 years in category-3, TSP, then the department itself would transfer them to category-2, Armed Reserve, with continuity of service and pay protection, together, with seniority. While so, the department called for applications from the petitioners for entering into category 3 by way of appearing in the exam. With NOC, the petitioners appeared and got selected. In the notification inviting applications, the department specifically provided a clause, safeguarding their seniority. But after selection and granting two yearly increments up to 2013, they were informed that their seniority could be counted only from 2013 and their basic pay would also start from the same year, only while giving all other benefits with continuity from 2011. Aggrieved, they filed a petition. By an order dated January 10, 2017, the writ petition was allowed and authorities were directed to grant continuity of service with all attendant benefits. This order was not implemented. Contending that it was tantamount to wilful disobedience, the petitioners preferred present contempt petition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp