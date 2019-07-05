University of Madras creates database of 2,000 eligible teachers

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The University of Madras has created a database of 2000 qualified teachers, who can be appointed by its affiliated colleges. The initiative to create the database was taken by the university after it found that almost 30% of the faculty members employed in 90 of its affiliated colleges, were ineligible to hold the posts.

The university had conducted an inspection to verify the quality of teachers in its affiliated colleges in May. During the drive, it was found that almost 2500 out of 8500 teachers verified, were unqualified for the post as per UGC norms. Many of them had not completed NET or State Eligibility Test. The colleges complained that due to unavailability of quality teachers, they were forced to hire such faculty members.

Hence, after the inspection exercise, to meet the needs of the colleges and also to provide employment opportunities to its students, the varsity started a novel initiative. It added a link named faculty employment registration in its website www.unom.ac.in. Candidates interested in jobs of teachers in colleges, can fill in their details and register themselves in the website. Yhe candidates also need to fill in information as to where they would be willing to work, expected salary and experience details.

“In just a month’s time, over 2000 candidates have registered in our website so far. The registration process will remain open throughout the year so that candidates can avail the facility and we can have a database of qualified teachers,” said vice-chancellor of University of Madras, P Duraisamy.

He further added that affiliated colleges will be asked to hire teachers from these registered candidates as it will ensure them a smooth supply of quality teachers. A University official said, “Many of the candidates registered in the database are alumni of University of Madras so the colleges can easily cross-check their credentials and verify their certificates. Besides, our students will also get employment opportunities.” “The move will serve dual purposes,” said a senior official of the university.

Sources in the varsity said verification of the quality of teachers in its affiliated colleges will be done on a regular basis.