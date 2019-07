By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vedanta on Thursday submitted in the Madras High Court that there is a leak in the gypsum pond in its copper smelter plant at Thoothukudi and the state government, under whose control the sealed plant is in, is not bothered to take action. The submission was made during arguments in the case.



A division bench of Justices T S Sivagnanam and V Bhavani Subbaroyan adjourned the next hearing to July 5.