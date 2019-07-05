Vellore LS seat to face election on August 5

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The Vellore Lok Sabha seat will go to polls on August 5 and counting will be held on August 9. The election to the constituency, scheduled to be held on April 18, was rescinded following seizure of over Rs 10 lakh from the premises of DMK treasurer Durai Murugan, whose son Kathir Anand was the party candidate. The Income Tax department had also seized Rs 11.48 lakh from the premises of one Damodaran, who is related to DMK functionary Poonjolai Seenivasan. The cash seized from Damodaran was bundled in packets. The parties are likely to field the same candidates.