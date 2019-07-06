Another sexual abuse case in Pollachi, nine detained for assaulting minor

By PTI

COIMBATORE: In another case of suspected sexual abuse by a gang in Pollachi, nine persons have been detained for questioning following a complaint from the relatives of a 16-year-old girl, police said Saturday.

According to the police, the girl, a 10th standard student staying with her grandmother, had developed friendship with a youth in Pollachi, about 35 km from here, a few months ago. As the friendship turned into love, the youth called the girl to his house Friday morning, they said.

When she arrived at the youth's house and was talking to him, some of his friends entered and they all tried to sexually abuse her, the police said.

The girl managed to escape from the gang and narrated the incident to her relatives, who lodged a complaint with the all-woman police and the nine were detained for interrogation, they said.

Just five months ago Pollachi was rocked by a case of 19-year-old girl being abused by a gang which took nude video of her and blackmailed her. The case triggered statewide outrage and a CBI probe was underway.