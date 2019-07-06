Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Chennai fishing harbour will be brought under State’s control’

 The Tamil Nadu government is making efforts to bring Chennai fishing harbour under its control at the earliest.

Published: 06th July 2019

A fishing boat | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is making efforts to bring Chennai fishing harbour under its control at the earliest. It is at present under the Union government, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar told the Assembly on Friday. During the demand for grants, DMK member KPP Samy raised concern over lack of basic amenities at the harbour and urged the State government to provide the facilities.

Jayakumar said in order to ensure there are basic amenities at the harbour, there is a fishing harbour management committee. But, Chennai harbour is under the Union government. Hence, the State government cannot take up any works. At the same time, to bring the harbour under its control, the State government taking steps. 

