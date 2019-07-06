Convicted, Vaiko’s Rajya Sabha dream may be at stake

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: MDMK chief Vaiko has been sentenced to one-year simple imprisonment on charges of sedition, for a speech he made a decade ago at a book release function in support of the banned outfit LTTE. Vaiko had attacked the Centre and State governments for supporting the Sri Lankan government in the war against LTTE.

The conviction, coming at a time when Vaiko is planning to contest Rajya Sabha polls, has raised doubts about his eligibility. Former Madras High Court judge TN Vallinayagam says conviction in a sedition case could hurt Vaiko’s chances. “Only the operation of the sentence is stayed, not the conviction.”

Though law disqualifies an elected representative only if they are sentenced for two years or more, Vallinayagam says since the charge is sedition, the Election Commission may reject his nomination.

“A third party may also raise objections,” he said.