Death toll increased to three in unapproved building collapse in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The death toll increased to three in the incident of unapproved under construction building collapse in Checkanurani on Friday evening.

According to police the deceased persons were A Kasinathan (45), his son K Arunkumar (21) of Thengalpatti and P Balu (55) of Ayyampatti. The injured persons were P Karthick (28), M Murugan (36) of Checkanurani, B Rajesh of Checkanurani and S Muthupandi of Thengalpatti village.

The incident happened around 5.30 pm at house of one Mathavan of Checkanurani where the seven persons were working in an unapproved under construction site in Checkanurani. Collector TS Rajasekar said the preliminary investigation found the construction was going on in a well level with the soil.

Police said that the personnel from fire and rescue service have rescued one-by-one from the spot. As the Murugan and Rajesh were escaped with minor injuries as they jumped out of the collapse. Kasinathan, Karthick and Muthupandi were taken out of the debris in which Kasinathan brought death to GRH. Arunkumar and Balu were not able to take out of the debris and declared death inside the building.

The officials will demolish the building on Saturday and take the bodies of Arunkumar and Balu. Kasinathan body sent for post mortem.

Checkanurani police registered case against the construction site owner, who also supervise the construction works, M Mathavan under IPC sections of 337 and 304 (ii) and arrested him.