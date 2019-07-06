Home States Tamil Nadu

Death toll increased to three in unapproved building collapse in Madurai

The incident happened around 5.30 pm on Friday at a house of one Mathavan of Checkanurani where the seven persons were working in an unapproved under construction site in Checkanurani.

Published: 06th July 2019 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Rescue works in full swing at Checkanurani, where an under-construction building caved in, killing one and injuring at least four, in Madurai on Friday. (Photo | EPS/K K Sundar)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The death toll increased to three in the incident of unapproved under construction building collapse in Checkanurani on Friday evening.

According to police the deceased persons were A Kasinathan (45), his son K Arunkumar (21) of Thengalpatti and P Balu (55) of Ayyampatti. The injured persons were P Karthick (28), M Murugan (36) of Checkanurani, B Rajesh of Checkanurani and S Muthupandi of Thengalpatti village.

The incident happened around 5.30 pm at house of one Mathavan of Checkanurani where the seven persons were working in an unapproved under construction site in Checkanurani. Collector TS Rajasekar said the preliminary investigation found the construction was going on in a well level with the soil.

Police said that the personnel from fire and rescue service have rescued one-by-one from the spot. As the Murugan and Rajesh were escaped with minor injuries as they jumped out of the collapse. Kasinathan, Karthick and Muthupandi were taken out of the debris in which Kasinathan brought death to GRH. Arunkumar and Balu were not able to take out of the debris and declared death inside the building. 

The officials will demolish the building on Saturday and take the bodies of Arunkumar and Balu. Kasinathan body sent for post mortem.

Checkanurani police registered case against the construction site owner, who also supervise the construction works, M Mathavan under IPC sections of 337 and 304 (ii) and arrested him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madurai Building Collapse Under Construction Building collapse
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp