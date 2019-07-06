Home buyers, realtors have reasons to cheer

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Real estate developers in Tamil Nadu have welcomed the Budget, saying it will improve the ‘industry sentiment’. They have urged State to reduce stamp duty so that benefits can be passed on to customers. CREDAI State chairman S Sridharan hailed the decision to give Rs 7 lakh tax benefits to customers buying homes worth less than `45 lakh with a loan period of 15 years.

“Developers are eagerly waiting for this announcement to take effect,” he said. Sridharan also urged the State government to reduce stamp duty. TN levies 7 per cent stamp duty and 4 per cent registration fee, totalling 11 per cent, highest in country.

“Abolition of stamp duty or its inclusion under GST will be helpful. The need of the hour is to low interest rates, resolve the liquidity crisis and thereby boost demand for housing,” says Surendra Hiranandani, founder of House of Hiranandani. Sridharan also hailed announcement to utilise land parcels held by the Centre and public sector units to develop affordable housing and public infrastructure. “The State must consider doing the same,” he said.

Anuj Puri, Chairman of Anarock Property Consultants, says ‘housing for all’ seems like an achievable target going by the statistics presented by Finance Minister. She said that completion time of projects has improved drastically, from 314 days/house in 2015-16 to just 114 days to complete a house in 2017. There are, however, concerns that have not been addressed — including the elusive ‘industry status’ for real estate. Other concerns like moderation of taxes and land reforms have also not found a mention in the Finance Minister’s address.

To realise goal of ‘housing for all’, a tax holiday has already been provided on profits earned by developers building affordable houses. Interest paid on housing loans is allowed a deduction to the extent of Rs 2 lakh in the case of self-occupied property. Now, to provide further impetus, I propose an additional deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on interest paid on loans borrowed till March 31, 2020, for purchase of affordable houses that cost up to Rs 45 lakh. A person buying an affordable house will get enhanced interest deduction of up to Rs 3.5 lakh. This will translate to a total benefit of Rs 7 lakh for buyers over a loan period of 15 years

Tamil connection: Sitharaman recites poetry

Chennai: Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday received applause in Lok Sabha, when she referred to a verse from Sangam era literary work, Purananuru on taxation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and almost all MPs thumbed their desk when she completed reading out the lines from the poem word by word with a clear accent. She explained the meaning of the poem — “A few mounds of rice cooked from the paddy that is harvested from a small piece of land, would be sufficient for an elephant. But what if the elephant itself enters into the field and starts eating? It would eat far less than what it will trample with its foot.”