Home States Tamil Nadu

Nod for liquor price hike in Puducherry

Liquor prices in Puducherry are likely to go up by Rs 1 or Rs 2 per bottle as the Cabinet has approved a proposal from the Excise Department in this regard.

Published: 06th July 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

liquor, Alcohol

For representational purposes

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Liquor prices in Puducherry are likely to go up by Rs 1 or Rs 2 per bottle as the Cabinet has approved a proposal from the Excise Department in this regard. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who chaired the Cabinet meeting on Friday, said the prices of the Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) were 60 per cent lower in Puducherry than in other States including Tamil Nadu.

“The prices will be enhanced by Rs 1 or Rs 2 per bottle, in such a way that traders and consumers are not affected,” he said. However, he did not divulge details of the hike. A notification to this effect will be issued in a day or two.

Excise is one of the main revenue sources for UT.  In the last financial year, the government earned `850-crore excise revenue, which exceeded the revised budgetary target by Rs 10 crore. 
In the current year, the government hopes to earn Rs 120 crore more revenue by enhancing the IMFL rates against the target of Rs 925 crore. 

In fact, the government-owned Puducherry Distilleries Limited enhanced the arrack rates from Rs 40 per litre to Rs 46 earlier this week. With an average of 1.10 crore litres sold by the undertaking, the government will earn an enhanced revenue of around Rs 5 crore, thanks to the rate hike.

Rs 850 cr was earned as excise revenue in the Union Territory in the last financial year, which exceeded the revised budgetary target by Rs 10 crore

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Puducherry Liquor prices Excise Department
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp