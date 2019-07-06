Home States Tamil Nadu

Rare gesture: CM, Stalin join hands on Salem steel plant

Besides, let the MPs raise this issue in both Houses of Parliament to stall the efforts.

Published: 06th July 2019 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Stalin, Palaniswami

DMK chief M K Stalin (L) and Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a rare gesture, the ruling AIADMK on Friday accepted a suggestion from the principal opposition, DMK, on leading a delegation of MPs from Tamil Nadu to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on stalling steps being taken to privatise the Salem Steel Plant (SSP).For many years, DMK and AIADMK have had concurring views on issues like Cauvery dispute, Mullaiperiyar issue, etc., and this has not changed on the issue of the steel plant. 

“As you (Stalin) suggested let us meet the PM and union minister concerned, with a delegation of MPs from all parties in Tamil Nadu and submit a memorandum, urging them to give up the idea of privatising the Salem Steel plant.

Besides, let the MPs raise this issue in both Houses of Parliament to stall the efforts. AIADMK and the government will extend all constructive moves for this,” said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. He recalled that two years ago there were efforts to privatise the plant, but late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had prevented the same. 

Comments

