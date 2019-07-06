Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 2 lakh cash reward announced by NIA for info on Maoists

Posters put up in border areas looking for Jayanna and Sundari

Published: 06th July 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has put up posters announcing a reward of 
Rs 2 lakh for information on Jayanna, the head of Kannada Dalam of the banned CPI Maoists, who was believed to be hiding out at the tri-junction forest, and his female associate Sundari. The posters have been put up in Mettupalayam and its surrounding areas.

The same announcement is being posted in Tamil in places on the border – like Velliyankadu, Pillur dam and Patti Salai in Coimbatore district and Mulli in Kerala. According to the NIA report, the two are wanted in connection with Vellamunda case (Kerala) in which alleged members/activists of CPI (Maoist), under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, formed an unlawful assembly with deadly weapons, trespassed into the house of police officer AB Pramod, trained their guns at him and threatened to kill him in 2014. They asked him to resign from the police department and set his motorcycle on fire, besides making a call for an armed revolution.

NIA said Jayanna (alias Mahesh alias John alias Marappa), originally from Raichur, and Sundari (alias Geetha alias Sindu), a native of Dakshina Kannada, are wanted in the case and a reward of Rs 2 lakh would be assured for any information regarding the two. Kerala police filed a chargesheet against four others accused in the case on January 1, 2016, while NIA has taken over further probe.

Sources said the posters were on display last year too. Now, they have been put up again on border areas with the hope that intelligence units may get alerts about their movement. Since 2010, Maoists have been trying to turn the tri-junction area into a major hub. However, their effort has been foiled by combing operations conducted by Tamil Nadu and Kerala police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maoists NIA Kannada Dalam CPI Maoists
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp