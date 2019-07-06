Stage set for showdown in Vellore as renominated AIADMK, DMK candidates swung into poll mode

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The stage is set for the showdown in Vellore Lok Sabha constituency as both AIADMK and DMK renominating their candidates two days after formal announcement for the polls was announced by the Election Commission of India.

On behalf of AIADMK-led alliance, AC Shanmugam, founder of Puthiya Neethi Katchi, is contesting the polls, his renomination was announced by AIADMK convenor and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and co-convenor and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday while DMK president MK Stalin announced DM Kathir Anand as his party’s candidate, for the August 5 polls.

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) is yet to make up its mind. The party had fielded former Agriculture Minister K Pandurangan for the April 18 polls which was rescinded by the ECI following cash seizure from the premises of DMK treasurer Durai Murugan and a relative of DMK local functionary in Katpadi by Income Tax men.

All the three main candidates had already completed full round of campaign before the election was called off on April 16.

Both AC Shanmugam and DM Kathir Anand, very resourceful candidates, had done extensive canvassing using all the materials and men at their disposal.

However, they are facing a Herculean task as they have to start from the beginning once again to win over the hearts of the voters, coming around 14.26 lakh in the constituency.

Seeming undaunted by the task on hand, both the candidates have swung into action on the very same day their renomination was announced.

“I have started to meet office-bearers of AIADMK and allies from Saturday itself. From Sunday, I will visit each of the panchayats union falling under the constituency to meet the union-level office-bearers,” Shanmugam said.

Shanmugam hopes to buck the trend He is confident of bucking the trend in Vellore. “The political situation has seen a change since the outcome of the general election in Tamil Nadu was known. The people of the State have realized that electing DMK to Lok Sabha is not going to bear any fruits,” he told Express.

“So, the voters in Vellore will think over it and prefer me because electing a candidate supported by the ruling parties in both the Centre and State will fetch them beneficial projects,” he added.

Kathir Anand too has begun with the same enthusiasm he went about the campaign before the election was cancelled.

“We start the works from today itself. First, we are holding a meeting of all the office-bearers of our party in Vellore district to discuss the campaign work, he stated.

His father and veteran party leader Durai Murugan is the master strategist for him to see through his victory at the hustings.