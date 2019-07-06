Tamil Nadu's population set to decline during 2031-41

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s population is set to see a decline during 2031-41, unless offset by inward migration, with its population peaking at 2031, according to the latest economic survey. The decline is projected at 0.05 per cent. “Population growth will be close to zero in Andhra Pradesh and as low as 0.1-0.2 per cent in Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab and Maharashtra,” the survey stated.

Meanwhile, the percentage of senior citizens in Tamil Nadu, over the age of 60, is projected to increase 22.6 per cent by 2041 from 10.4 per cent in 2011, second only to Kerala that is set to see a 23.9 per cent increase. On the other hand, the population of those between the ages of 0 and 19 is set to see a decrease - from 32.3 per cent in 2011 to 20.6 per cent in 2041. With this, Tamil Nadu must set itself up for a host of other challenges, say experts.

The decline in population, a result of pioneering family planning, may end up with reduced representation of Southern states in the Lok Sabha, said Congress MP Jairam Ramesh in Parliament on Friday. At present, 543 seats are allocated based on the 1971 census- one seat for 10 lakh voters.

Last year, Tamil Nadu had demanded changes to the 15th Finance Commission’s terms of reference that mandated the 2011 population for devolution of resources instead of the 1971 population. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had said that the move would severely affect the State, that has made ‘great progress’ in population control in the last 40 years.

All major states are projected to witness a decline in the share of young population and an increase in the share of elderly population over the next two decades. States ahead in the demographic transition, such as Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab and most of the southern states, would have less than one-fourth of the population under the age of 20 but about one-fifth or more population over the age of 59 by 2041, the survey stated.

“It is time for Tamil Nadu to see how it can truly become a migrant-friendly State,” said demographer

S Irudaya Rajan, of the Centre for Development Studies (CDS), Thiruvananthapuram. While the State has succeeded in achieving an increase in life expectancy, with the increase in senior citizens set to increase, it should now also look into ensuring their quality of life, he added.

AGEING

22.6 per cent of senior citizens in Tamil Nadu, over the age of 60, is projected to increase 22.6 per cent by 2041 from 10.4 per cent in 2011, second only to Kerala that is set to see a 23.9 per cent increase

CARING FOR MIGRANTS KEY FOR FUTURE

Demographer S Irudaya Rajan, of the Centre for Development Studies (CDS), Thiruvananthapuram says: “It is time for Tamil Nadu to see how it can truly become a migrant-friendly State because it would come to be dependent on them for the State’s economy to grow, from studying migration patterns to taking care of educational needs for migrant children, who don’t always speak Tamil.”

Population growth will be close to zero in Andhra Pradesh and as low as 0.1-0.2 per cent in Karnataka

FINANCE PANEL

Last year, Tamil Nadu had demanded changes to the 15th Finance Commission’s terms of reference that mandated the 2011 population for devolution of resources. The State had said that the move would severely affect it

Drop in population may lead to reduced representation of Southern states in Lok Sabha

The decline in population, a result of pioneering family planning, may end up with reduced representation of Southern states in Lok Sabha, said Congress MP Jairam Ramesh in Parliament on Friday. At present, 543 seats are allocated based on 1971 census- one seat for 10 lakh voters

The budget had allocated no funds for linking the Godavari, Krishna and Cauvery rivers and had not sanctioned even Rs 1,000 crore, sought by the Tamil Nadu government for easing the drinking water shortageMK Stalin, DMK president