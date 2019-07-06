US consulate launches contest on lunar landing

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The U.S. Consulate-General here is organising a poster contest this month to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Apollo-11 Moon Landing mission and celebrate India’s second lunar launch.

The consulate seeks poster submissions from space enthusiasts of all ages on the theme “U.S.-India Space Exploration”, a release said on Friday.

People from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands can submit their original designs to amcongenchennaicontest@gmail.com with subject line, “Poster Contest 2019” before July 31.

Submissions will be judged by a panel of representatives from the consulate-general. Entries will be judged on originality, artistry and imaginative depiction of space travel. Top posters will be displayed at the American Center here. The consulate is holding a lecture and film series this month to celebrate U.S.-India space exploration to include a presentation by Mylswamy Annadurai on ISRO’s Chandrayaan I & II, on July 12 at 10 am.