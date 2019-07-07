After seven years of struggle, Vellore colony residents get rid of ‘Thoti Line’ tag

Shyamsundar N By

Express News Service

VELLORE: After having gone through seven years of legal struggle and over decades of emotional ordeal to change the name of the colony from ‘Thoti Line’ (Scavenger Colony) to Dr Ambedkar Nagar, the residents have reasons to be euphoric.

The State government had passed an order on July 3 to change the name of the colony at Kaspa in Vellore as Dr Ambedkar Nagar, directing the Commissioner of Vellore city municipal corporation to issue a notification in this regard in the Vellore District Gazette.

The residents feel they are now legally accepted into society like any other people. “With the change in the name, the attitude and perception of the society will change. The government order will set a benchmark, and will act as a legal precedent to protect the dignity of hundreds undergoing similar discrimination,” Bala, a social activist and a resident of the colony told Express.

“We feel liberated. We thank the government, the court and representatives who fought for our rights and demands,” Bala said. K Krishnamoorthy, founder of Dr Ambedkar and K Jeevan Prasad Memorial Students Educational Trust, filed a writ petition before the Madras High Court in 2017, seeking a change in the name of their colony from Thoti Line to Dr Ambedkar Nagar.

Krishnamoorthy, a resident of the colony, also submitted a representation of the same to the government, but the proposal was rejected. Later, the High Court, in its interim order in June, directed the government to revisit the proposal.

After examination, the government decided to accept the proposal on the grounds that the name ‘Thoti’ finds a place in the list of castes under Scheduled Caste.

Earlier in 2012, Krishnamoorthy had submitted a plea to the then Vellore Mayor seeking the name change. Subsequently, a council was formed and a resolution was passed, but the legal success was impending and the process dragged to the dismay of the residents.