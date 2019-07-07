Govt planning to create Tenkasi district, says EPS

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/THOOTHUKUDI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday told a party gathering that the State government was considering creating a new district by carving Tenkasi out of Tirunelveli. Palaniswami was addressing a party meeting in Tenkasi, where several AMMK functionaries rejoined AIADMK. Lashing out at M K Stalin for converting DMK into a political dynasty, Palaniswami said AIADMK, on the other hand, gave meritorious cadre to move up the ladder.

“When the late M Karunanidhi was the chief minister, he made his son M K Stalin his deputy. Now, the party has made Stalin’s son Udayanidhi the DMK’s youth wing secretary. Other family members of Karunanidhi like M K Kanimozhi and Dayanidhi Maran are also in the DMK. However, in AIADMK, even cadre like me can rise to the post of chief minister,” he said.

Taking potshots at TTV Dhinakaran, the chief minister said that the former’s camp in Tirunelveli had been emptied with a majority of his supporters rejoining AIADMK. Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and Minister V M Rajalakshmi were present. The meeting was organised by former Minister Esakki Subaya.

Meanwhile, addressing media at the Thoothukdi airport, the chief minister said the State would impress upon the Centre to roll back fuel price hike. He said the party would oppose tooth and nail any bid to privatise the Salem Steel Plant, all the while raising the pitch for exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu Students.