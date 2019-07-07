Madurai building collapse toll touches three

By Express News Service

MADURAI: With the rescue team pulling out two more bodies from the debris, the number of persons who died in the under-construction building collapse has increased to three. The bodies of K Arunkumar (21) of Thengalpatti village and P Balu (55) of Ayyampatti village were found in the debris around 1 am on Saturday.

Their bodies were sent to GRH and were later handed over to the relatives after postmortem. The body of Arunkumar’s father A Kasinathan (45), who was also working at the site, was recovered earlier on Friday.

Three persons - P Karthick (28), M Murugan (36), B Rajesh (30) all from Checkanurani and S Muthupandi of Thengalpatti - sustained injuries in the mishap that happened around 5.30 pm on Friday. The building was owned by one Mathavan of Checkanurani.

Collector TS Rajasekar said that preliminary investigations revealed that the construction was carried out after levelling a well. Police said that a few of the seven labourers at the site had raised doubt regarding the strength of the building much before the structure caved in.