Missing Tamil Nadu activist Mugilan in CB-CID custody

Activist Mugilan was handed over to the Tamil Nadu police on Saturday night at Katpadi railway station. Vellore district police, which initially took custody of Mugilan took him to the Katpadi police station.

The Vellore police later took him to a government hospital in Vellore for a medical examination at 1.30 am and he was handed over to the Vellore division of the CB-CID wing, which is probing his missing case.

He was later handed over to the Chennai branch of the CBCID and was taken to Chennai. It is said that Inspector General of Police Murugan has been enquiring Mugilan at an undisclosed location on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Mugilan’s wife Poonkodi suffered minor injuries after the car she was travelling in crashed into a median following a tyre burst at Thatchur near Kallakurichi in Villupuram district.

The police said that the accident took place when she along with her relative were en route to Chennai to meet her husband from Chennimalai in Erode on Friday morning.