Puducherry CM Narayanasamy stages walkout

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The State Planning Board meeting, chaired by Lt Governor Kiran Bedi to discuss the draft budget for the year 2019-2020, is to be reconvened on July 13, after it ended abruptly on Saturday, following walkouts by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, his council of ministers, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members.

Within just over half an hour into the meeting held at the Chief Secretariat, the SPB meeting was called off by the Lt Governor who is its Chairman, following the walkout. The CM and ministers were objecting to the Lt Governor not granting approval for participation of the leaders of the Legislative parties (DMK, AIADMK and BJP) in the meeting.