Book with 46,000 Tamil names for babies released at international conference

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Tamil Official Language and Culture K Pandiarajan on Friday released 'Sootti Magizhvom Thamizh Peyargal', a book containing 46,000 Tamil names, at the 10th World Tamil Conference at Chicago, United States, according to a release by the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT). The book can be used as a reference when naming babies.

The event was organised by International Association of Tamil Research (IATR), Federation of Tamil Sangams of North America (FeTNA), and Chicago Tamil Sangam (CTS), the release said adding that G Viswanathan, founder and chancellor of VIT, was instrumental in the book’s publication.

“A name of an individual reflects his or her personality with deep-rooted essence of their character. Naming people in other languages will completely result in a situation where the individuals will lose their core identity,” he said adding that the publication will put an end to that and will help parents name their children with names from Tamil Sangam era.