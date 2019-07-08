Home States Tamil Nadu

Book with 46,000 Tamil names for babies released at international conference

'Sootti Magizhvom Thamizh Peyargal', a book containing 46,000 Tamil names, was released by Minister K Pandiarajan at the 10th World Tamil Conference at Chicago.

Published: 08th July 2019 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Minister K Pandiarajan releasing the book Sootti Magizhvom Thamizh Peyargal at the 10th World Tamil Conference in Chicago, United States, on Friday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Tamil Official Language and Culture K Pandiarajan on Friday released 'Sootti Magizhvom Thamizh Peyargal', a book containing 46,000 Tamil names, at the 10th World Tamil Conference at Chicago, United States, according to a release by the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT). The book can be used as a reference when naming babies.

The event was organised by International Association of Tamil Research (IATR), Federation of Tamil Sangams of North America (FeTNA), and Chicago Tamil Sangam (CTS), the release said adding that G Viswanathan, founder and chancellor of VIT, was instrumental in the book’s publication.

“A name of an individual reflects his or her personality with deep-rooted essence of their character. Naming people in other languages will completely result in a situation where the individuals will lose their core identity,” he said adding that the publication will put an end to that and will help parents name their children with names from Tamil Sangam era.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil names tamil K Pandiarajan Sootti Magizhvom Thamizh Peyargal World Tamil Conference IATR
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp