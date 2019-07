Former Rajya Sabha MP, TVS Motor company Director R Ramakrishnan passes away

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A former Rajya Sabha MP and former director of TVS Motor company R Ramakrishnan died in a hospital here on Sunday. He was 73.

According to his family members, Ramakrishnan was hospitalised for about 40 days after he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was undergoing treatment for heart ailments and diabetes. He passed away around 4 am. He worked in Indian Express group as an Officer on Special Duty in the late 1960s and 1970s. Later, he joined TVS Group and retired as its director. He had written a horse racing column, known as Patrol Camers, for 15 years and was chairman of Madras Race Club.

He was nominated to Rajya Sabha by former Chief Minister MGR and served as an MP from 1981 to 1986. He was also appointed as Sheriff of Madras in 1970s. Ramakrishnan is survived by wife Kamala, son Hari and daughter Swetha. The final rites will be performed at Besant Nagar crematorium on Monday.