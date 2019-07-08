Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC sets aside conviction, life sentence awarded to autorickshaw driver in murder case

Holding that the prosecution failed to prove the charges against Edward beyond doubt, the judges allowed the appeal.

Published: 08th July 2019 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

court, order, hammer, high court

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court set aside the conviction and life sentence awarded to an autorickshaw driver who had been lodged in jail in a murder case. A bench, comprising justices M Sathyanarayanan and B Pugalendhi, passed the order following an appeal filed by one V Edward of Tiruchy, challenging the life imprisonment imposed on him by the Tiruchy Sessions Judge in November 2016 for murdering another autorickshaw driver Palaniswamy in 2014.

Perusing the facts and evidence, the judges observed, “It is a well-settled position of law that conviction can be based on the solitary testimony of the eye witness, if it inspires confidence and also corroborates by other witnesses.” However, in the present case, the conviction had been recorded based on the sole testimony of the deceased man’s cousin but the same has not been corroborated by other witnesses as they had turned hostile. Moreover, there has been an unexplained delay in the dispatch of material documents to the jurisdictional court, the judges pointed out.

Holding that the prosecution failed to prove the charges against Edward beyond doubt, the judges allowed the appeal.

The facts of the case were that, due to a dispute, Edward stabbed Palaniswamy in front of a fancy shop near their autorickshaw stand in Tiruchy and fled the spot. Based on the statements of the deceased man’s cousin, two other persons and the shop owner, the police arrested Edward.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp