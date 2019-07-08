Minor raped by assistant headmaster in Salem school lab found pregnant

M Sabari By

Express News Service

SALEM: THE assistant headmaster of a government school in Salem has been arrested on charges of raping a Class-XII student. While the incident is alleged to have happened four months ago, the matter escalated after the girl was found to be pregnant. On Friday, parents and teachers picketed the school, demanding action against the accused.

Police say the girl was studying in a government school in Kondalampatti limits. The assistant headmaster of the school, who was also the chemistry teacher, allegedly raped her when she was alone in the lab. Though, initially, she did not disclose the assault fearing reprehension, she opened up to her friend a few weeks ago, after she had found out that she was pregnant.

The friend informed the girl’s parents and the information spread to other parents and teachers, who staged a protest on Friday. As the matter escalated, the police asked the school headmistress to file a complaint. However, the accused went missing by then. He was finally arrested on Saturday evening and booked under POCSO Act. He is married and has two kids.

Medical examination has established that the girl is four months pregnant. Police will produce the girl before a magistrate soon. A few months ago, a girl in the same school had committed suicide in the campus. Police are now inquiring to see if she too faced sexual harassment.

