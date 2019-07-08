Overloading may land crew in prison, fretting truck operators begin sensitising drivers

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: A recent communication from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) declaring harsher punishment for truck overloading has left the truck operators fretting as the owner of the fleet will also have to face the consequences.

Secretary of MoRTH Sanjeev Ranjan sent the communication to the Police Chiefs, Secretaries of Transport department and Transport Commissioners of all States and Union Territories on July 5 noted that severe action will have to be taken under section of 3 of Prevention of damage to Public Property (Roads) Act 1984.

The crew of overloading trucks will be punished with a maximum imprisonment for six months.

“As per the amended provision, any truck, if caught with overload, than the permitted loadability-the driver will be imprisoned for a period of maximum six months. His driving license will be cancelled for three years,” the secretary said.

Making the punishment harsher and bring accountability, the owners of the fleet will not be sparred as they have to face police case. According to the communication, “An FIR will also be registered against the owner of the truck.”

These apart, the owner, consignor and consignee will be slapped with hefty penalty as well. As of now, the overloading truckers are slapped with a fine of Rs.1000 per tonne and another Rs. 2000 fine on the driver, an official of Transport department noted.

Moreover, the driving license will be suspended for a short period. The punishment of imprisonment has caused jitters among a section of fleet owners as well as truck crew invariably.

However, the South Zone Motor Transporters Welfare Association (SIMTA) has welcomed the move of the MoRTH.

“We welcome the initiative of MoRTH to crackdown on overloading,” GR Shanmugappa, general secretary of SIMTA told Express, adding that the fleet owners begin to sensitise the truck crew.

Even if the owners do not endorse overloading, they have to meet out the punishment for the mistake the crew commit.

“In fact we do not want overloading. Without our knowledge the truck crew may cross the limit. That will land the owners also in trouble. The consigner and consignee too cannot escape. So, the need of the hour is to create awareness among crew,” a leading transporter in Tamil Nadu said.

However, some others feel the punishment, involving the fleet owners, consignor and consignee, is very harsh and the same should be reconsidered.