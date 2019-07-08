Home States Tamil Nadu

Overloading may land crew in prison, fretting truck operators begin sensitising drivers

The punishment of imprisonment has caused jitters among a section of fleet owners as well as truck crew invariably.

Published: 08th July 2019 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Truck overloading.

For representational purpose only.

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: A recent communication from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) declaring harsher punishment for truck overloading has left the truck operators fretting as the owner of the fleet will also have to face the consequences.

Secretary of MoRTH Sanjeev Ranjan sent the communication to the Police Chiefs, Secretaries of Transport department and Transport Commissioners of all States and Union Territories on July 5 noted that severe action will have to be taken under section of 3 of Prevention of damage to Public Property (Roads) Act 1984.

The crew of overloading trucks will be punished with a maximum imprisonment for six months.

“As per the amended provision, any truck, if caught with overload, than the permitted loadability-the driver will be imprisoned for a period of maximum six months. His driving license will be cancelled for three years,” the secretary said.

Making the punishment harsher and bring accountability, the owners of the fleet will not be sparred as they have to face police case. According to the communication, “An FIR will also be registered against the owner of the truck.”

These apart, the owner, consignor and consignee will be slapped with hefty penalty as well. As of now, the overloading truckers are slapped with a fine of Rs.1000 per tonne and another Rs. 2000 fine on the driver, an official of Transport department noted.

Moreover, the driving license will be suspended for a short period. The punishment of imprisonment has caused jitters among a section of fleet owners as well as truck crew invariably.

However, the South Zone Motor Transporters Welfare Association (SIMTA) has welcomed the move of the MoRTH.

“We welcome the initiative of MoRTH to crackdown on overloading,” GR Shanmugappa, general secretary of SIMTA told Express, adding that the fleet owners begin to sensitise the truck crew.

Even if the owners do not endorse overloading, they have to meet out the punishment for the mistake the crew commit.

“In fact we do not want overloading. Without our knowledge the truck crew may cross the limit. That will land the owners also in trouble. The consigner and consignee too cannot escape. So, the need of the hour is to create awareness among crew,” a leading transporter in Tamil Nadu said.

However, some others feel the punishment, involving the fleet owners, consignor and consignee, is very harsh and the same should be reconsidered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MoRTH SIMTA Truck overloading
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp