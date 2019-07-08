Special Mahila Court in Madurai told to pass order on girl’s liberty plea

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court disposed of a habeas corpus petition filed by an 18-year-old girl, seeking direction to set her at liberty from a private Home in Madurai. According to the order passed by a division bench, the petitioner was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a 25-year-old policeman on October 11, 2018, when she was a minor. Based on a complaint by her foster father, she was secured and the accused was later booked under POCSO Act.

However, the Special Mahila Court in Madurai, where the charge sheet on the complaint was filed, placed the petitioner under the care of a private Home after her foster father refused to accept her custody. Since the petitioner attained the age of majority in May this year, she, citing her right to freedom and liberty, filed the petition, seeking direction to set her at liberty, the order said.

Considering the above facts, the judges directed the Teppakulam police and the Superintendent of Government Vigilance Home in Madurai to produce the petitioner before the Mahila Special Court. The Mahila Court, in turn, should conduct an inquiry and pass appropriate order on the petitioner’s prayer within four weeks, said the judges.