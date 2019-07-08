Home States Tamil Nadu

TN college students become cyber warriors to help police handle data theft, stalking

Students who are technically capable and active on social media will be selected for the project, said a police official.

By R Kirubakaran
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The West Zone police have decided to set up a Cyber Warrior Force at every college in eight districts under its ambit in an effort to collaborate with students in tackling internet-related crimes such as threats and online stalking. As many as 10 students – Cyber Warriors – from each college will act as facilitators and resource persons for spreading awareness about cybercrimes.

These students will be trained on basics of cybercrimes and prevention strategies, and will be equipped to handle cases like online stalking, crimes against women, job frauds, etc. Students who are technically capable and active on social media will be selected for the project, said a police official.

The objective of this programme is to create awareness among the students about the prevailing
cybercrimes and the ways to protect themselves from being cheated. They would also act as the first line of defence to keep the general public from falling prey to such crimes. Later, these students (well-trained) will help educate the public about ways to combat cybercrimes.

As part of the plan, all eight district rural police superintendents have been asked to organise a meeting with the correspondents and principals of colleges under their jurisdiction.

Inspector General of Police (West Zone) K Periaiah said that cybercrimes have been on the rise along with the exponential growth of information technology and its use in financial and banking transactions. Without being aware of the protective measures, it is not safe to use the internet, he said. “Numerous complaints are received from victims of cybercrimes. All the victims have lost their money as well as valuable data. That is why they have to be made aware of ways to protect their data. However, the awareness about cybercrimes and methods of preventing it are low among the public. Hence, the plan to implement Cyber Warriors Force at the college-level,” he explained.

Certificates to trainees
A plan has been discussed to provide a certificate in the name of Cyber Warriors to the students who complete the training. The recognition may help them while seeking a job in the future

