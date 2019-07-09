1st phase of counselling for medical courses begins

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first phase of counselling for MBBS and BDS courses began on Monday with seat allotment for the special category quota at Government Multi-Super-Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate.

According to the Selection Committee officials, a total 123 candidates were called for seat allotment under sports quota, ex-servicemen quota and physically challenged quota. Among 123, 81 candidates attended and 42 were absent. Totally 48 seats were allotted, 46 MBBS seats at government colleges and two BDS seats in one Government Dental College.

Usually, 29 seats are allotted under the physically challenged quota. Eight seats, 7 MBBS and 1 BDS seats are allotted for sports quota and 11 seats, 10 MBBS seats and 1 BDS seats under ex-servicemen quota.

The officials said one seat under differently abled quota was kept for second opinion. The total number of MBBS government seats in the State are 5,400, among them, 580 seats were given for All India Quota, and the remaining 3,968 are State quota. The total number of government BDS seats are 1,940. Meanwhile, counselling for the general category will begin from Tuesday at the above-mentioned venue.