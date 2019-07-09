‘Is there a need to convert Jaya home?’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “What is the necessity to convert ‘Veda Nilayam’, the official residence of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, into a memorial at the cost of public money?,” asked a division bench of the Madras High Court. The bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and Abdul Quddhose raised the question when the PIL petition from K Pugazhenthi of MGR Nagar and P Janakiraman of Nesapakkam, came up on Monday.

The petitioners sought to appoint an administrator for Jayalalithaa’s properties worth over Rs 913 crore.

When the ministers day in and day out are chanting the name of their leader, what is the need for raising a memorial from public funds, the judges said, adding that in their petitions, Deepa and Deepak, Jaya’s close relatives, had objected to the proposal for conversion.

Only a meagre amount has been fixed by the government as compensation whereas the market value goes beyond Rs 100 crore, the judges said.