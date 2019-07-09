Nuclear stations help decode monsoon

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: International scientists are now using data from monitors meant to detect nuclear explosions to decode the ‘complex’ Indian monsoon, which is increasingly becoming erratic. In this novel method, a scientist based in Belgium is using data from the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty Organisation (CTBTO) monitors in Dubna area of Russia and Melbourne in Australia to predict the monsoon in Kerala.

What’s interesting is that this system can predict the onset, intensity, and withdrawal of monsoon with unprecedented accuracy — about two months in advance with an error margin of about three days, compared to the Indian Meteorological Department’s warning time of 1-3 weeks.

Lucrezia Terzi, who works with the Belgian Nuclear Research Centre, is leading a group of scientists researching on the subject. She says that using the concentration levels of Beryllium-7 in the atmosphere, scientists can perfect the prediction of monsoon. Beryllium-7 is a natural radionuclide, which originates high in the atmosphere. It is formed out of the interaction between cosmic radiation and air molecules, and moves to earth’s surface with the global atmospheric circulation.

These radioactive isotopes are regularly detected by the radionuclide monitoring network of the International Monitoring System (IMS) commanded by the CTBTO.

“It has long been known that the concentration of Beryllium-7 fluctuates constantly in the atmosphere. Now we can also link the values we measure at different locations to monsoon rains,” Lucrezia told Express. “We collected IMS data of the two stations measured between 2003 and 2018 and compared our forecast model with the IMD monsoon onset dates for corresponding years and found a link.”The scientists have shared the data with Australian Ambassador in India for the benefit of Indian authorities.