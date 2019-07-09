Home States Tamil Nadu

Saravana Bhavan owner P Rajagopal seeks time to surrender

According to sources, the two convicts in the case are currently receiving treatment for age-related ailments at a city hospital.

Saravana Bhavan Restaurant chair Proprietor P Rajagopal

Saravana Bhavan founder P Rajagopal (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Except P Rajagopal (71), the owner of Saravana Bhavan and one Janarthanan (59), all the nine convicts in the murder of Prince Shanthakumar that took place in 2001, surrendered before a trial court on Tuesday.

Rajagopal, who was to surrender to authorities by July 7 after his life conviction was upheld by the Supreme Court in March, moved a petition at the apex court again on Monday, seeking an extension of time since he was hospitalised.

The case is coming up on Tuesday (today), said the counsel representing the convicts, Muthukannian.
On March 29, the Supreme Court upheld the conviction and life sentence of Rajagopal for the murder of Prince Shanthakumar, an employee of Saravana Bhavan, in 2001. A total of 10 other convicts in the case were also given 100 days to surrender in the case.

On Monday, nine convicts - Y Daniel, M Karmegam, Zakir Hussain, C Tamilselvan, Kasi Vishwanathan, N Patturajan, VS Sethu, A Muruganandham and Balu, surrendered at the IV Additional sessions court.
According to the prosecution, only five in the case have been convicted to life imprisonment and the remaining were all sentenced to three years, for abduction.

Judge G Thanendran recorded their statements and ordered them to be lodged in the central prison.

