Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions website crashes on day one of counselling

Consequently, several students rushed to their nearest TFCs only to realise that the software itself had crashed.

Published: 09th July 2019 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2019’s website crashed on Monday, the first day of choice filling for the first round of the counselling, leaving students waiting long hours at the TNEA Facilitation Centres (TFC) across the State. In the online round started by the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), candidates, who have secured ranks between 1 and 9,872  and completed the initial payment process, participated.

Consequently, several students rushed to their nearest TFCs only to realise that the software itself had crashed. “As soon as my son said he was not able to fill the choices online, we rushed to the TFC in Taramani. We found several waiting at the centre.  We could not start the choice filling process till 4.30 pm,” said CR Balaji, a parent.

Speaking to Express, TNEA secretary T Purushothaman said the technical glitch was fixed by 5 pm. “The problem occurred because we had opened our server to both choice filling and payment login at the same time.” He added he had instructed all TFCs to stay open until 9 pm to make up for the lost time.

With the choice filling process for the second round of counselling scheduled for July 13, the fee payment process for the candidates, who have secured ranks between 9,873 and 30,926, also started on Monday.
Even as the officials said that the glitch was fixed by 5 pm, applicants could not access the website, at least till 9 pm, standing in queues at the TFCs. They demanded that the DoTE extend the time for choice filling by a day.

TANCET  results released
Chennai: The results of Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2019, conducted to provide admissions into MCA, MBA, ME /M.Tech/MArch/ M Plan courses of Anna University, have been released on the university’s website and students can download mark sheets from July 10, said a statement. For details, log on to www.annauniv.edu/tancet 2019 .

