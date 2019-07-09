Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamilisai challenges Kanimozhi’s Lok Sabha victory

Accuses DMK leader of filing defective nomination papers and distributing cash to women voters of Thoothukudi 

Published: 09th July 2019

Tamilisai Soundararajan speaks to media outside the High Court on Monday after filing a petition against election of Kanimozhi as Thoothukudi MP | D SAMPATH KUMAR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP’s State unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan has moved the Madras High Court challenging the election of Kanimozhi, the DMK candidate, from Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency.
According to the petitioner, Kanimozhi had filed four nominations - 18661, 18663, 18664 and 18668  - to contest from Thoothukudi constituency, on March 25, 2019. All four were defective. There was also deliberate suppression of information by Kanimozhi with regard to the PAN number as well as the status of income tax returns of her husband K Aravindhan and son Adithyan.

Apart from this, she alleged, DMK cadre had indulged in distributing cash to the voters. In this connection, the Tiruchendur tahsildar, Muthuramalingam, belonging to Tiruchendur Flying Squad Grade No. 3, had lodged a complaint with  the Tiruchendur Taluk police on March 28 and an FIR was registered for offences under Sections 143, 171-H read 171-E of the IPC, against local DMK MLA Anitha Radhakrishnan, who has been arrayed as Accused No 1, and Kanimozhi A-2.

The FIR clearly disclosed the commission of a cognizable and election-related offence by Kanimozhi. Under the guise of performing ‘Aarathi’, she had distributed cash to the womenfolk, which is nothing but a corrupt practice under the Representation of People Act, Tamilisai contended.

Plea wants election of OPS son declared void
Chennai: The election of AIADMK candidate and son of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam OP Ravindranath Kumar from Theni parliamentary constituency has been challenged in the Madras High Court. Milani, a voter in the constituency, filed the petition on Monday, charging the winner with having distributed crores of rupees to voters and hence seeking to declare the election as null and void. Ravindranath secured 4,99, 345 votes, winning the seat with a margin of 76,319 votes and pushing former TNCC president EVKS Elangovan to the second slot with 4,23,035 votes.

