Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Will consult experts and decide on resolution for NEET exemption’

At least, a resolution renewing the demand for exemption should be adopted, Stalin added.

Published: 09th July 2019 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said the State government would take a decision on whether another resolution on exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu could be adopted in the Assembly or a review petition filed in the Supreme Court, only after consulting legal experts.

The CM said this while responding to Leader of Opposition and DMK president MK Stalin, who wanted the House to adopt a resolution condemning the Centre for rejecting the two Bills unanimously adopted by the House in February, 2017.  At least, a resolution renewing the demand for exemption should be adopted, Stalin added.

Deputy CM O Panneerselvam said it would not be proper to adopt a resolution condemning the Centre. Regarding a review petition in the SC,  legal experts have to be consulted, he added. Taking a dig at the Congress MLAs, he said, “At least this time, it would be nice if the Congress does not argue against Tamil Nadu’s petition before the court”. He was obliquely referring to how Nalini Chidambaram, wife of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, argued in favour of NEET a few years ago.

Law Minister CVe Shanmugam said that till date, there had been no communication from the Centre to the State that the two Bills had been rejected by the President.  “Instead, we were told that the Bills were withheld. The Tamil Nadu government is yet to know on what grounds these Bills have been withheld. After setting right the lacunae, we have the right to re-send the Bills to the Centre for the President’s assent,” he added.

Raising the issue during zero hour, Stalin deplored that the Centre, which had put in cold storage the two Bills for the past 27 months, informed the Madras High Court all of a sudden a few day ago, that the President had refused assent to the Bills. He also recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had opposed NEET when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar presented a detailed account of how the issue originated and how the AIADMK government had consistently opposed NEET.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NEET Edappadi K Palaniswami
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp