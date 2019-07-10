10 per cent quota for EWS would not affect other communities: NCBC

By PTI

CHENNAI: The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) Tuesday said the 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections would not affect the backward classes or any other communities of the society.

NCBC Chairman Bhagwan Lal Sahni and his team, who are on their maiden visit to the southern states, commended the Tamil Nadu government for providing 69 per cent reservation.

"We are happy that TN has given 69 per cent reservation, be it in education, scholarships or employment," Sahni told reporters here.

Stressing on the importance of education in the upliftment of backward classes, he appealed to other states to replicate Tamil Nadu model of reservation for students.

"It is really commendable that the state government is working for all-round development of students of backward classes.

All we can say is such steps should be taken in other states too," the chairman said.

When asked about the apprehensions of political parties in Tamil Nadu regarding the 10 per cent reservation of EWS, he said it would not impact other communities.

"We do not think 10 per cent reservation for EWS will affect the BC or any other community of the society," he said.

On the requests from certain castes for inclusion in the Central OBC list, he said the commission was working on it.

The members of the commission have also sought clarification on the constitutional status of the state backward class commission.

At an all party meeting held here Monday by the Tamil Nadu government, an overwhelming majority including the DMK opposed the 10 per cent reservation for the EWS in medical admissions, alleging it went against social justice.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Centre had cleared a 10 percent job and education quota for economically weaker sections.