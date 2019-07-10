48% of TN’s tax revenue comes from fuel, liquor’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Forty-eight per cent of the State’s tax revenue comes from sale of fuel and liquor. According to a policy document of Commercial Taxes department tabled before the Assembly on Tuesday, of the Rs 87,905.26 crore revenue from various taxes for 2018-19, Rs 42,414.96 crore was received from Value Added Tax and other than Goods and Services Tax imposed on petrol and liquor. The State government also received Rs 3,151 crore towards GST compensation from Union government last year.

Besides, the annual tax collection witnessed a surge by Rs 14,756.48 crore for 2018-19 compared to the previous year, registering a 20.17 per cent growth. The tax earnings include GST compensation and Integrated GST settlements.

Commercial Taxes Minister K C Veeramani informed the Assembly that implementation of GST resulted in increasing traders registration in the State by four lakhs in the last two years. “Presently, the State has 10.30 lakh registered traders, as against 6.38 lakh till July 2017,” he said.