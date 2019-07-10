Chennai’s street dwellers to get concrete houses

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pavement dwellers of Chennai will get concrete houses after enumeration by Greater Chennai Corporation, according to Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.He was replying to a calling attention motion brought by DMK member PK Sekarbabu on Tuesday. Sekarbabu said “Hundreds of people are living in Chennai streets as pavement dwellers. They are finding it difficult even to answer calls of nature. Hence, the State government should provide concrete houses to them under the Slum Clearance Board.”

Panneerselvam, who also holds Housing and Urban Development ministry portfolio, said, “The government is keenly following ‘Vision 2023’ which was prepared by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. As per that, the government has planned to build 15 lakh concrete houses for the houseless. By achieving the target, the State will be a slum-free Tamizhagam.”