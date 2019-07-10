Decision on EWS will not affect 69% reservation: Panneerselvam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam informed the Assembly on Tuesday that a good decision will be taken on 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections in the general category without affecting the prevailing 69 per cent reservation in the State.

Deputy leader of DMK Duraimurugan sought to know the stand of the State government on the reservation for EWS and the decision arrived at at the all-party meeting on Monday. Panneerselvam, who chaired the all-party meeting said,

“The Centre has informed us that they will offer 1,000 additional medical seats if we are ready to implement the 10 per cent reservation for EWS. For which, representatives of political parties expressed their views. We are implementing the 69 per cent reservation for BC, MBC, SC and STs following the efforts of our former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. We will take a good decision based on the opinions of political parties and without affecting the prevailing 69 per cent reservation. For which, we will consult legal experts.”

Duraimurugan asked why the government did not invite all parties which have representation in Parliament, for the all-party meeting. Panneerselvam said it will be taken care of in future.