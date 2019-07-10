Mentioning names of former CMs triggers heated exchange in House

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chaos prevailed in the House for a while on Tuesday when a heated argument erupted between DMK and AIADMK over mentioning the former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s name and over dynasty politics. During the debate on demands for grants, DMK president MK Stalin referred to Jayalalithaa’s name when he sought the government’s stand on 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections from forward communities.

Objecting to it, Cooperative Minister K Raju, said, “We have followed the practice of not mentioning the names of the Chief Ministers in the House. But the Leader of Opposition has mentioned the name of former Chief Minister. It hurts the sentiments of the AIADMK members.”

Countering the argument, Stalin said, “There is nothing wrong in mentioning names of the late leaders. AIADMK members have mentioned our leader Karunanidhi’s name on various occasions. I have also mentioned the names of former Chief Ministers Kamarajar, Rajaji and MGR.” The argument triggered noisy scenes.

On another occasion, AIADMK’s S Ravi, in an oblique reference to the DMK, said that grandfather, father and grandson were elevated to party posts. DMK members wanted the words to be expunged. But Speaker P Dhanapal refused to expunge the words.