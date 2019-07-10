Home States Tamil Nadu

‘MKU scamsters altered digital files’

The scam involved issuing of at least 500 bogus provisional certificates and marksheets by the DDE.

Published: 10th July 2019 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI: The modus operandi of the accused in the Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) scam at the Madurai Kamaraj University has involved alteration of digital records at various centres in order to show candidates as having gained admission to the course, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials have revealed.

The scam involved issuing of at least 500 bogus provisional certificates and marksheets by the DDE. The key official under the scanner is Additional Controller of Examinations M Rajarajan. Rajarajan allegedly issued over 500 consolidated marksheets to students who claimed to have studied at the study centres run by N Jiji at Future Institute of Technology in Kollam, Abdul Azeez at AIECT Distance Education Campus in Malapuram, A K Suresh at Saga Institute of Management Studies at Malapuram and NB Jayaprakasan at Sarovaram College of Higher Studies at Thrissur.  

According to a letter detailing to the Vice-Chancellor, the suspects used password keys and made false entries into digital records to show that the candidates had been admitted on the last date for admission. DVAC found as many as 5058 admissions were made on the last date without photos, parents’ names, phone numbers, and address.

Sources said that the records listed details of these candidates having paid registration fees but these bank details were found to be false after a random verification of records at the State Bank of India, MKU branch, Vijaya Bank, Madurai and Federal Bank, Malappuram. Further, the DD numbers listed under pending fees were also found to be false, sources said. They reportedly used these false entries to issue the consolidated marksheets.  

Explaining that course completion certificates are only issued once students have cleared all dues, DVAC sources said Jiji, Azeez, Suresh and Jayaprakasan received consolidated mark statements and provisional certificates for their ‘students’ without submitting the course completion certificate. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madurai Kamaraj University Madurai
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp