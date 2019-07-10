‘MKU scamsters altered digital files’

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: The modus operandi of the accused in the Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) scam at the Madurai Kamaraj University has involved alteration of digital records at various centres in order to show candidates as having gained admission to the course, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials have revealed.

The scam involved issuing of at least 500 bogus provisional certificates and marksheets by the DDE. The key official under the scanner is Additional Controller of Examinations M Rajarajan. Rajarajan allegedly issued over 500 consolidated marksheets to students who claimed to have studied at the study centres run by N Jiji at Future Institute of Technology in Kollam, Abdul Azeez at AIECT Distance Education Campus in Malapuram, A K Suresh at Saga Institute of Management Studies at Malapuram and NB Jayaprakasan at Sarovaram College of Higher Studies at Thrissur.

According to a letter detailing to the Vice-Chancellor, the suspects used password keys and made false entries into digital records to show that the candidates had been admitted on the last date for admission. DVAC found as many as 5058 admissions were made on the last date without photos, parents’ names, phone numbers, and address.

Sources said that the records listed details of these candidates having paid registration fees but these bank details were found to be false after a random verification of records at the State Bank of India, MKU branch, Vijaya Bank, Madurai and Federal Bank, Malappuram. Further, the DD numbers listed under pending fees were also found to be false, sources said. They reportedly used these false entries to issue the consolidated marksheets.

Explaining that course completion certificates are only issued once students have cleared all dues, DVAC sources said Jiji, Azeez, Suresh and Jayaprakasan received consolidated mark statements and provisional certificates for their ‘students’ without submitting the course completion certificate.