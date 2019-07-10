Home States Tamil Nadu

Nagai ryots seek help to maintain native cattle

Dairy farmers in Thalaignayiru and surrounding villages have requested government assistance for green fodder as pastures are bare due to lack of rain.

Published: 10th July 2019 04:42 AM

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Dairy farmers in Thalaignayiru and surrounding villages have requested government assistance for green fodder as pastures are bare due to lack of rain.“Green fodder is necessary or cattle to boost immunity at a young age. Now, only dry fodder and concentrated fodder are available. Buying them daily is a major expense and those struggling for income cannot afford them. Pastures are bare so our cattle cannot graze. We request government intervention to help those struggling to raise their bulls and cows without natural green fodder,” said M Raman of Vattakudi.

The bovine belt consists of villages such as Umbalacheri, Oradiyambalam, Vaatakaudi, Thalaignayiru, Vandal, Avarikadu, Sembiamanakudi. Aayanur and Korkai.People in and around these villages raise cattle for dairy, as draught animals and for sports. Over 4,000 bovines, including the native Umbalacheri breed, are raised in this region.  

“It takes about Rs 300 to Rs 500 to maintain a bovine and the milk we sell is for hardly Rs 300 per cow. We wish to sell our milk at reasonable prices to keep our customers interested in buying from us, but it is now becoming difficult to raise our cattle due to increased expenses,” said P Anbazhagan of Thalaignayiru. Modern agricultural methods have also deprived farmers of dry fodder. The shift from manual harvesting to the use of machines is one reason. When done manually, paddy is cut from their stalks. In machine harvest, a large portion of the stalks are also cut.

 “A lot of people have been migrating to machine harvesting lately. The lack of grazing and green fodder is also not helping us provide nutrition to our cattle. We request this situation to be considered a drought and free green fodder should be provided from elsewhere as was done during Cyclone Gaja relief works,” said V Dheenadhayalan, president, Umbalacheri Traditional Cattle Raisers AssociationA senior Animal Husbandry department official said, “The district is not facing an emergency. Dry fodder and concentrated fodder are available in all dispensaries. There is no plan to provide green fodder unless government orders it.”

