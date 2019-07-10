Home States Tamil Nadu

Nirmala Devi behaving strangely, say police

Suspended Aruppukkotai college assistant professor Nirmala Devi was removed by police from a mosque here late Monday night after she was found to have been acting strangely there. 

Published: 10th July 2019 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

NirmalaDevicase

Assistant professor Nirmala Devi of Devanga Arts College in Aruppukottai

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Suspended Aruppukkotai college assistant professor Nirmala Devi was removed by police from a mosque here late Monday night after she was found to have been acting strangely there. 

Nirmala Devi, who taught at Devanga Arts College in Aruppukottai, was arrested last year for allegedly luring students into giving sexual favours for higher officials at the Madurai Kamaraj University. She was released on bail this March, 11 months after she was arrested, and has been attending hearings at the Srivilliputhur Mahila Court. 

Police said that she had been behaving strangely for the past few days and may be mentally unwell.

“For the past four days, she has been behaving like a mentally disturbed person. Two days ago she was seen pouring tea and then soft drinks on her mobile phone.

"Another time, she went to the temple near her house at 3am and started ringing the bell there. When residents in the locality shouted at her, she screamed that a snake was on the road. Finally, she went home,” said Aruppukottai Town Inspector Balamurugan. 

On Monday, her behaviour at the Mahila Court raised eyebrows as she started meditating there. That night, police said, she went to the mosque and created a scene. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmala Devi
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp