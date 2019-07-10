Nirmala Devi behaving strangely, say police

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Suspended Aruppukkotai college assistant professor Nirmala Devi was removed by police from a mosque here late Monday night after she was found to have been acting strangely there.

Nirmala Devi, who taught at Devanga Arts College in Aruppukottai, was arrested last year for allegedly luring students into giving sexual favours for higher officials at the Madurai Kamaraj University. She was released on bail this March, 11 months after she was arrested, and has been attending hearings at the Srivilliputhur Mahila Court.

Police said that she had been behaving strangely for the past few days and may be mentally unwell.

“For the past four days, she has been behaving like a mentally disturbed person. Two days ago she was seen pouring tea and then soft drinks on her mobile phone.

"Another time, she went to the temple near her house at 3am and started ringing the bell there. When residents in the locality shouted at her, she screamed that a snake was on the road. Finally, she went home,” said Aruppukottai Town Inspector Balamurugan.

On Monday, her behaviour at the Mahila Court raised eyebrows as she started meditating there. That night, police said, she went to the mosque and created a scene.