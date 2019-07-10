QR code all set to replace police beat book in Sivaganga district

Vignesh V By

Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: If everything goes well, the policemen on patrolling duty will no longer have to sign in the patta books (also known as beat books) kept in various locations including ATM kiosks, shops or apartments, thanks to e-Beat system.

In a bid to modernising policing and improving beat patrolling, Superintendent of Police Rohit Nathan Rajagopal is all set to launch a mobile application ‘Subhahu’. Instead of patta books, a QR code will be pasted at certain locations so that the policemen on patrol duty could scan it with the help of Subhahu to register their attendance.

The e-System will be implemented on a trial basis from today. Rohit said that 20 locations had been identified in Sivaganga town in order to test the new system.