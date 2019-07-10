Rock arts vandalised by treasure hunters

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Activists and villagers have urged the concerned authorities to take steps to protect historically significant engraved rock sculptures in Armamalai hills near Arangaldurgam in Vellore district from being damaged by vandals.

While the sculptures have been lying damaged for long, antisocial elements who go on a treasure hunt in the rocks and caves damaged the rare colour paintings there. “In their hunt for treasure trove, the men damage sculptures assuming gold coins or jewels could have been kept concealed behind them,” said S Manoharan, an activist. A cave on the hill serves as a safe haven.

Arrack brewers, treasure hunters and, in cases, shepherds too leave sculptures and rock arts damaged. “These elements often target sculptures without knowing their values. They must be stopped and the structures and sculptures be protected,” urged a villager from Malayampattu.