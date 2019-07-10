Son of DMK functionary held for murder

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Six persons including the son of a DMK functionary were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old near Thirumanur. According to police S Saranraj of Settikuzhi was married to Sudha (24) of Kallur.

He was involved in a clash with Vicky and Poovarasan, sons of DMK’s Ariyalur union secretary Jothivel of Arungal, during Pongal in 2017. Supporters of Jothivel and one Karunanidhi, a PMK functionary, had been engaged in clashes often.

Though they belong to the same community, they acted as two groups. During the local body elections in 2011 and also in the run-up to the cancelled elections in 2016, and sporting events during Pongal, the groups fought, locals said.

Saranraj was a supporter of Karunanidhi and attacked Vicky on April 4. Vicky was hospitalised till a few days ago. Jothivel’s younger son Poovarasan decided to retaliate and attacked Saranraj on Sunday night. At the Karuppasamy temple in Kallur, Poovarasan and his friends attacked Saranraj with logs, killing him on the spot. A probe is on.