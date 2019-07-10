TN Board to reform examination system soon

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to transform the State board system from one that requires rote learning, to conceptual learning, the School Education Department has decided to completely change the pattern of framing questions and evaluation system. The new question framing pattern is likely to be similar to CBSE’s and will be planned to help students crack competitive exams as well, said a senior official.

“While the changes are only at the planning stage, implementation will happen only after the new National Education Policy comes into effect,” the official said. However, the principal secretary to the School Education Department, Pradeep Yadav on Monday, appointed D Vasundara Devi, retired director of Government Examinations, as consultant to the department in order to oversee these transformations. Over the last three years, the school education system in the State has seen several changes, including revamping of all textbooks.

While the textbooks have been transformed to discourage rote learning, the examination pattern too should reflect these changes, the appointment order said, adding that Devi would be in charge of conducting training programmes for teachers on how to frame questions, reviewing all textbooks, preparing scheme of evaluation for public exams, preparing set of model question papers and solution books and assisting the director general of exams.