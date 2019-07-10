Thirumurugan Gandhi’s plea to quash cases against him refused

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doubting the very credibility of social activist G Thirumurugan Gandhi, the Madras High Court on Tuesday refused his pleas to quash the criminal cases, numbering eight, pending before police stations here. Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who rejected the plea, also directed police to investigate thoroughly and see “if there is a larger net and whether the petitioner is only the face of it”.

Earlier, State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan told the judge that the petitioner delivered hate speeches which induced negative thoughts in the minds of the general public regarding various policies, projects and welfare schemes that are attempted to be implemented by the State and Central governments. He attempted to create disharmony between the State and Union governments and they were intended to create enmity between people on grounds of community and religion.

They would not in any way help in the development of the State or improve the growth of the downtrodden. They will only lead to ill-will and hatred among communities and ultimately result in creating a law and order problem. Nearly 20 cases are pending against the petitioner at the stage of trial and six cases at the stage of investigation, Natarajan said.

Any leader or a speaker who takes to public platform or expresses through a social media, must bear in mind that the Constitution does not permit hate speech in the name of freedom of speech and expression. Hate speeches create discord amongst the various ethnic and religious communities. Any speech which disrespects another citizen on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community, is forbidden and becomes punishable under IPC and various other laws.

Justice Anand Venkatesh observed that the speeches made by the petitioner and offending portions extracted by Natarajan, is pregnant with hate spewed against a particular community which is attacked in a vituperative, opprobrious and slanderous manner. The petitioner is repeatedly attempting to portray as if Tamil Nadu does not belong to India and that every organ is attempting to destroy this State.